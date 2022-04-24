Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after buying an additional 523,340 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,873,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,523,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after buying an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $200.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.73 and a 200-day moving average of $227.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

In other news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.