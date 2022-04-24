Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 1,374 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 194,106 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 300.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST opened at $84.49 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.35.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $907,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,647,606.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $33,394.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,475 shares of company stock worth $11,268,667. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

