Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,409 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36,979 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,540,000.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.39.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.97. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.58 and a 52-week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

