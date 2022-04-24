Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $712,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Sysco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.
Shares of SYY opened at $88.80 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average is $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
