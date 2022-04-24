Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 595.7% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 154,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 131,922 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,705,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

PWB opened at $65.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.56. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.54 and a twelve month high of $82.28.

