Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 390 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,214,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,657,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $246.80 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.02.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

