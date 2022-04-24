Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,072,500,000 after acquiring an additional 97,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,713,000 after acquiring an additional 76,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,934,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $836,760,000 after acquiring an additional 129,662 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

ADSK opened at $187.31 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $186.29 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

