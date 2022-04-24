Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 21.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.5% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.68.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $205.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.84. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

