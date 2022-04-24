Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 957 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,843,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $1,779,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,749 shares of company stock valued at $33,153,181. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $173.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.95 and a 200-day moving average of $166.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

