Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $609,000 Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 1,014.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

