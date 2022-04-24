Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in General Electric by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in General Electric by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

NYSE GE opened at $89.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

