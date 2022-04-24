Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.32.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $69.41 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

