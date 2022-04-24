Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 51 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after purchasing an additional 910,709 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $250.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,394.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.58 and its 200 day moving average is $231.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -516.67%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.78.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

