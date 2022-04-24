Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $644,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

