Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,555 Shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Barings Participation Investors were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 0.3% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 383,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter.

MPV opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. Barings Participation Investors has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

