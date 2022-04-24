Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,795 shares of company stock worth $3,329,690 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.71.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $318.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $180.41 and a 12 month high of $335.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.87 and its 200 day moving average is $255.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

