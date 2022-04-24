Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,734,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,871,000 after acquiring an additional 201,579 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,540,000 after acquiring an additional 143,085 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,974,000 after acquiring an additional 69,546 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 864,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,070,000 after acquiring an additional 423,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QDEL stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of -0.10. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $180.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $636.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.00 million. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QDEL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Quidel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.