Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,352 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $92.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

