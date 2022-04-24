Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 3,001 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.99% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 271,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 70,540 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 880.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PALC opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $45.66.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.