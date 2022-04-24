Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 33,012 Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) by 113.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 8.89% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 26,170 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

