Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,242 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 456,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,017,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 115,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 34,908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL opened at $101.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.33. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $96.68 and a 1-year high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

