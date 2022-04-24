Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.31 Million Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of United States Oil Fund worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 44.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,052,000 after purchasing an additional 344,459 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,738,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 32.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 616,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,382,000 after purchasing an additional 151,776 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 346.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 115,803 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Shares of USO opened at $76.31 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $41.74 and a twelve month high of $87.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.60.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.