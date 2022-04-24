Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 19,128 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,128 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth $60,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 44.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 2,688.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

X opened at $33.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.99.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

In related news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,299.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 22,387 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $826,080.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,838 shares of company stock valued at $6,688,783. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

