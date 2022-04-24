Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,834 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.37.

NYSE GOLD opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

