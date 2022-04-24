Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,209 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 42.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 26,480 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 60.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 275,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 103,941 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Gentex by 30.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 569,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth about $1,260,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

In related news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $166,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $131,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.73. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.65.

Gentex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.