Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $407.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.10. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

