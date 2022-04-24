Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,211 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of PLBY Group worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,273,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PLBY Group by 635.4% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PLBY Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

PLBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

In other PLBY Group news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 54,280 shares of company stock worth $833,171 and have sold 321,059 shares worth $4,885,721.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $9.83 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $418.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.87.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

PLBY Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

