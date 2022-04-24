Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,775,000 after buying an additional 29,863 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after buying an additional 61,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,696,000 after buying an additional 53,706 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,522,000 after buying an additional 34,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,713,000 after buying an additional 40,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.91.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $280.08 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.35 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

