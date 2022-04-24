Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.29 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 25,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on APTV. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

NYSE APTV opened at $106.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.56. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

