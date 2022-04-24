Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 898 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,719 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after acquiring an additional 602,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in First Solar by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after acquiring an additional 488,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $124,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Solar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $117,646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $183,267.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at $205,649.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $42,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

FSLR opened at $72.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average of $88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

