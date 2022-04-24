Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,769.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 877,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,332,000 after acquiring an additional 830,780 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after acquiring an additional 210,400 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,621,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,358,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 79,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46.

