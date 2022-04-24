Avista (NYSE:AVA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Avista has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $47.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $63,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $692,691. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avista by 22.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Avista by 18.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 680.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 110,225 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 10.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 27,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Avista by 13.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

