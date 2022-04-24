Wells Fargo & Company Raises Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $65.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Avient alerts:

NYSE:AVNT opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. Avient has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, analysts predict that Avient will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 502.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.