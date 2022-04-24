Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Cut to “Sell” at Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Compass Point currently has $23.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $29.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BHLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip bought 10,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 117,406 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $524,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $705,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

