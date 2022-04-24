BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.62) to GBX 2,300 ($29.92) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $48.20 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.23) to GBX 2,300 ($29.92) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,190.65.

Shares of BHP opened at $67.99 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.95.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 218.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,710 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,669,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,034,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

