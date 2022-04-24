Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.74.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 218.19%.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

