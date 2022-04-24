Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Susquehanna

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

BKR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.74.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of BKR opened at $32.20 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 218.19%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.