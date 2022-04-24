Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Target Price to $44.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

