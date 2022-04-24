Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

CDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Coeur Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Shares of CDE opened at $4.39 on Thursday. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Routledge acquired 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

