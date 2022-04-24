Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Compass Point

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Compass Point from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.18. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

In related news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

