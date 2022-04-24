ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $130.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COP. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.86.

NYSE:COP opened at $96.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $107.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 19,466 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,244,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,049,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $104,930,000 after purchasing an additional 220,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

