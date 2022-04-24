Coty (NYSE:COTY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.29 and a beta of 2.47. Coty has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Beatrice Ballini purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 12,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $97,525.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Coty by 1,019.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,737,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coty by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,096,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Coty by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,639,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.