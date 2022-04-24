Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

NYSE CLDT opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $691.98 million, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

