The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.11. The LGL Group shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 676 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The LGL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.61 million, a PE ratio of 1.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

The LGL Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($3.32). The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 52.02%. Equities analysts expect that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The LGL Group stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

About The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.