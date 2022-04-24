StockNews.com Lowers ABB (NYSE:ABB) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC downgraded ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf raised ABB from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. ABB’s payout ratio is 23.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ABB by 187.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,628,000 after buying an additional 2,082,548 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at $31,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,380,000 after buying an additional 716,706 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at $17,772,000. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at $11,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

