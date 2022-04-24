América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.15

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.15 and traded as high as $21.41. América Móvil shares last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 3,232 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16.

Get América Móvil alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in América Móvil stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.