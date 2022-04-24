CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.28. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 17,117 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of C$129.82 million and a P/E ratio of 28.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.88.
CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.69 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
CWC Energy Services Company Profile (CVE:CWC)
CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.
