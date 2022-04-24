Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $45.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 51.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13. Snap has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 10,285 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $418,072.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,486 shares in the company, valued at $35,592,969.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock worth $47,018,853.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

