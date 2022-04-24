Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $45.00

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2022

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 51.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13. Snap has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 10,285 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $418,072.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,486 shares in the company, valued at $35,592,969.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock worth $47,018,853.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.