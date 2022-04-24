Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Novartis has a strong and diverse portfolio. Solid momentum in key brands like psoriasis drug Cosentyx, cardiovascular drug Entresto, gene therapy Zolgensma, the oncology portfolio and the launch of Kesimpta continue to boost performance. The launch of additional drugs like Pluvicto, Piqray, Leqvio and Mayzent and the label expansion of key drugs should also aid performance. The pipeline progress is impressive, and the company has some promising candidates. However, the Sandoz division continues to affect the overall business due to pricing pressures. The strategic review (retaining the business to separation) of Sandoz is progressing, and an update is expected by the end of 2022. Generic competition for key drugs and pipeline setbacks also pose concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.83.

NVS stock opened at $89.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $199.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.61. Novartis has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

