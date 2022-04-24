Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.08). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($4.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.39) to ($4.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.23. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

In related news, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $30,188.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $602,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,307 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,251. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $4,521,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,121,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,157 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $22.52 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average is $61.98.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

